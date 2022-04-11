Left Menu

No-confidence motion against Pakistan's Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa CM withdrawn by joint Oppn

Pakistan's joint opposition has withdrawn its no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Mahmood Khan, reported local media on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:20 IST
No-confidence motion against Pakistan's Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa CM withdrawn by joint Oppn
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's joint opposition has withdrawn its no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Mahmood Khan, reported local media on Monday. The motion against the chief minister was submitted on Friday. Earlier, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat said that the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Mahmood Khan will be reviewed on Monday. However, according to the Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV, the united opposition has withdrawn the motion against the CM now.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is the single largest party in the 145-member House with 94 members, while 51 legislators are on the Opposition benches. This comes in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dispensation in Punjab.

Notably, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022