India, Cambodia to strengthen cooperation in defence, security

India and Cambodia on Monday held comprehensive discussions on bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including defence and security and digital connectivity. The two countries agreed to further deepen the bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as defence and security, health and connectivity.

Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar held bilateral talks with his Cambodian counterpart Koy Kuong, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday. Saurabh Kumar visited Phnom Penh in Cambodia on April 10 and 11 as part of his three-nation tour to the region.

Secretary (East) reaffirmed India's support for Cambodia's successful chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022. He appreciated the role played by Cambodia including that by Deputy PM and FM Prak Sokhonn as the Special Envoy of ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. "Both sides had comprehensive discussions on bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, trade and investments, defence and security, development partnership, connectivity, capacity building and cultural cooperation, physical and digital connectivity," an MEA release said.

It said they appreciated the close cooperation between India and Cambodia and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as defence and security, health, connectivity - digital and physical infrastructure, capacity building and development cooperation. The release said that both sides decided to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between India and Cambodia and to commemorate the India-ASEAN Friendship Year marking the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between India and ASEAN this year.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and both sides agreed to hold the next round of discussions at a mutually convenient date, the release said. (ANI)

