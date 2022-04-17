Afghanistan: Five children, one woman killed in rocket attack by Pakistan

As tension rises between Afghanistan and Pakistan, five children and a woman lost their lives in the Shelton district of the war-torn country in the early morning of Saturday when the Pakistani military launched rockets across the border. "Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," cited the provincial director of information, Najibullah Hassan Abdaal as reported by Business Recorder.

Besides the killings of the woman and the children, another Afghan civilian received grievous injuries in the Pakistani militant attack as well. According to Pakistan, militant groups operating from Afghan soil itself were responsible for the attack. Wanting to remain in anonymity, a resident of Shelton district, who goes by the name Ehsanullah, was reported saying that the attack by Pakistani military aircraft was executed by Pakistani military aircraft.

"Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province," he added. A similar pre-dawn attack was reported by an Afghan government official regarding a militant attack by Pakistan, carried out in the Khost province of Afghanistan. (ANI)

