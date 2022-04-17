Left Menu

Afghanistan: Five children, one woman killed in rocket attack by Pakistan

As tension rises between Afghanistan and Pakistan, five children and a woman lost their lives in the Shelton district of the war-torn country in the early morning of Saturday when the Pakistani military launched rockets across the border.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:27 IST
Afghanistan: Five children, one woman killed in rocket attack by Pakistan
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As tension rises between Afghanistan and Pakistan, five children and a woman lost their lives in the Shelton district of the war-torn country in the early morning of Saturday when the Pakistani military launched rockets across the border. "Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," cited the provincial director of information, Najibullah Hassan Abdaal as reported by Business Recorder.

Besides the killings of the woman and the children, another Afghan civilian received grievous injuries in the Pakistani militant attack as well. According to Pakistan, militant groups operating from Afghan soil itself were responsible for the attack. Wanting to remain in anonymity, a resident of Shelton district, who goes by the name Ehsanullah, was reported saying that the attack by Pakistani military aircraft was executed by Pakistani military aircraft.

"Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province," he added. A similar pre-dawn attack was reported by an Afghan government official regarding a militant attack by Pakistan, carried out in the Khost province of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022