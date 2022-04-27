Pak Minister asks Commission to resolve issues faced by students stuck in China amid Zero-COVID policy

Taking cognizance of the visa and travel-related issues faced by Pakistani students in China, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to assist the students who are stuck there for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes amid China's zero-COVID policy which has led to restrictions on regular flights and road travel.

The directions on Tuesday were issued at a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani students who returned from China in the middle of their studies after the Covid-19 outbreak two years ago and remain stuck in Pakistan since then, reported Dawn. Among those present in the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HEC, Aviation Division and senior officers of the ministry.

As per the data shared by Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry, in the first phase, China had given a list of 251 students to Pakistan out of which 60 per cent of students were reached out. The minister directed the officials to work out a mechanism to reach out to the students and also financially support them by sharing the relative costs involved, as per the newspaper.

He also directed Pakistan's education attache to Beijing to play a central coordinating role and follow up with the Chinese authorities to resolve the issues of the students. (ANI)

