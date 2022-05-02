Shehbaz Sharif to review security arrangements for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would review security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan soon after Eid al-Fitr in the wake of the suicide attack in Karachi that claimed the lives of three Chinese, a media report said on Monday. Shehbaz Sharif would assess all the mechanisms earlier devised for ensuring the security of the Chinese nationals.

The security plan would be presented to Pakistan PM in the first week after Eid in view of potential threats being faced by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other joint ventures between the two countries, The Express Tribune reported citing sources. After the deadly blast, the Pakistan government last week promised to provide security to the Chinese people, projects and other institutions to boost the China-Pakistan friendship.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin had earlier affirmed that the Pakistan government has assured to probe the Karachi suicide attack where a suicide bomber killed three Chinese nationals in Pakistan, grievously wounding four others. Wenbin added that Pakistan has sworn to maintain the China-Pakistan cooperation and not let any force undermine it, reported Geo News. "We believe that the Pakistani side will earnestly take robust measures to ensure that China-Pakistan cooperation moves ahead in a safe and smooth manner," said the spokesperson.

Further, Wenbin also mentioned that both the countries have the capability and resolve to stop the terrorism prevailing in Pakistan, causing the deaths of the three Chinese individuals, reported Geo News. In addition, the spokesperson said that they will make the terrorists "pay the price" for their crimes. The Chinese spokesperson even boasted of the strong friendship the two countries share, highlighting that China will go on to support Pakistan's national development, in the social and economic sectors. According to Wenbin, Pakistan is trying its best to investigate the people behind the Karachi killings, providing medical support to those who are injured as well.

The newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shebaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad conveying his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the attack. He further asserted that an in-depth investigation will be held pertaining to the incident and the perpetrators will be subjected to strict punishments, reported the local media. A full-blown search operation has already begun by the local authorities in Sindh and Karachi. (ANI)

