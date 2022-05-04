Left Menu

B'desh locals oppose Chinese construction, 9 including 3 Chinese nationals injured

Nine people, including three Chinese nationals, were injured after a brawl broke out as the locals opposed the construction by the Chinese company in Pirojpur district of Bangladesh.

04-05-2022
Nine including 3 Chinese nationals injured in fight in Bangladesh's Pirojpur. Image Credit: ANI
Nine people, including three Chinese nationals, were injured after a brawl broke out as the locals opposed the construction by the Chinese company in Pirojpur district of Bangladesh. The incident took place at the site of the construction of an embankment at Mathbaria in Pirojpur district.

According to the sources, the incident took place at Badura village of the Upazila when locals opposed the construction by the Chinese company. The injured Chinese nationals are Manager Majimao (31), Supervisor Chang Dew (28), and Supervisor Lei Bo (38). The local workers injured in the incident include Muhammad Zillur Rahman, Muhammad Elias, Nizam Sikder, Manik, Bahadur Ukil and Zakaria Khan.

Among them, seriously injured Zakaria Khan has been shifted to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and Bahadur Ukil has been admitted to Bhandaria Hospital. Others have been released after initial treatment. Bhandaria Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Kamal Hossain Mufti said that 3 Chinese nationals and 6 locals were treated at Bhandaria Hospital in critical condition. Among the injured, two Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries to their arms and legs, and one sustained minor head injuries.

Police said locals went to cut the soil with a Vepu machine to build the embankment. At that time, local people clashed with the workers of the China project. Pirojpur District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman said all the injured, including three Chinese nationals of the China project, were injured in the attack as a result of a misunderstanding between the landowners concerned over land ownership and pond filling. Legal action is being taken in this regard. (ANI)

