New York Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she has contracted the COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic.

ANI | New York | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:29 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19
First female Governor of New York Kathy Hochul. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she has contracted the COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. "Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well.," Hochul said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to US media reports, Hochul last appeared in public on Friday, at a local civic organization event, where she sat next to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Sputnik News reported. New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 in April, despite having been vaccinated and having received a booster shot.

Last week, New York City adjusted its COVID-19 alert level from low to medium, indicating the presence of medium community spread of the infection. The accumulated new cases per 100,000 people in the city in the last seven days moved up to 209.02, which surpasses the threshold of 200 to enter the medium level, according to the official data, Xinhua had reported. (ANI)

