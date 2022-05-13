Turkish Consulate General in Paris attacked with improvised explosive device: Reports

Paris [France], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Consulate General in Paris has been attacked with an improvised explosive device, which resulted in damage to the walls and windows, media reported. The incident left no people injured, the Son Dakika news portal reported on late Thursday.

Police of Paris have launched an investigation into the incident. Security measures at the territory of the Consulate General have been boosted after the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

