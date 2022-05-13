Left Menu

Turkish Consulate General in Paris attacked with improvised explosive device: Reports

The Turkish Consulate General in Paris has been attacked with an improvised explosive device, which resulted in damage to the walls and windows, media reported.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Paris [France], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Consulate General in Paris has been attacked with an improvised explosive device, which resulted in damage to the walls and windows, media reported. The incident left no people injured, the Son Dakika news portal reported on late Thursday.

Police of Paris have launched an investigation into the incident. Security measures at the territory of the Consulate General have been boosted after the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

