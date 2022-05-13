Left Menu

Pak-Afghan relation comes under stress due to Islamabad bombings across border: Report

The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has come under stress due to Islamabad bombings across the border, said a media report.

13-05-2022
The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has come under stress due to Islamabad bombings across the border, said a media report. This comes in a matter of less than a year since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

The latest evidence of chinks in the relationship appeared after the Pakistan military's airstrikes on the Pak-Afghan border that killed a large number of Afghan civilians, Islam Khabar said in its report. The report said that Pakistani military airstrikes in the border provinces of Kunar and Khost killing over 45 innocent civilians, mainly women and children on April 16 had sparked new controversy of violating Afghan sovereignty.

However, Islamabad claims that its security forces are being targeted from across the border in Afghanistan and it was only taking action against Pakistan Taliban, known as TTP (Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), and ISIL (ISIS) affiliated fighters, who operate along the porous border. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's spokesman, issued a statement condemning the air raids saying that "it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan". However, Pakistan, instead blamed Kabul for failing to stop TTP's activities responsible for a spike in cross-border attacks, according to Islam Khabar.

Pakistani military air raids sparked protests, with residents in Afghanistan's Khost and Kandahar provinces taking to the streets saying those killed in the attacks were civilians. Despite Islamabad's active part in installation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Kabul has taken Islamabad to UN Security Council for violating its territorial integrity by launching airstrikes in Kunar and Khost province, the report said.

The report further said that the airstrikes came while already/Taliban anger was brewing against Pakistan for laying fencing along the 2,600 km border. Analysts said Pakistan's military, which was providing a safe haven to Taliban leaders in the past, is experiencing increased border operations, Islam Khabar reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

