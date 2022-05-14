US, ASEAN supporting UN Secretary-General's peace-seeking efforts on Ukraine

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and the ASEAN nations have voiced support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres aimed at looking for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the joint statement of the US-ASEAN Summit said. "With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continue to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. We reiterate our call for compliance with the UN Charter and international law. We underline the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and creating an enabling environment for peaceful resolution. We support the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement said.

The parties also pointed out the need to facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need in Ukraine, as well as to ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and vulnerable people. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)