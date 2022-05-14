Left Menu

US, ASEAN supporting UN Secretary-General's peace-seeking efforts on Ukraine

The United States and the ASEAN nations have voiced support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres aimed at looking for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the joint statement of the US-ASEAN Summit said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:49 IST
US, ASEAN supporting UN Secretary-General's peace-seeking efforts on Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcome the leaders of ASEAN for a historic U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit (Photo Credit: Biden twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and the ASEAN nations have voiced support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres aimed at looking for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the joint statement of the US-ASEAN Summit said. "With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continue to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. We reiterate our call for compliance with the UN Charter and international law. We underline the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and creating an enabling environment for peaceful resolution. We support the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement said.

The parties also pointed out the need to facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need in Ukraine, as well as to ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and vulnerable people. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022