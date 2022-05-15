Left Menu

Myanmar reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,140, according to the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,140, according to the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The ministry said it has tested 6,603 people in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

According to the ministry's figures, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country stood at 19,434. A total of 592,089 patients have recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday, and over 8 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.Myanmar administered over 57.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, it said.

Over 24.5 million people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million people have received booster shots, official data showed. Myanmar detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

