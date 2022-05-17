US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya to visit India, Nepal from May 17-22

Indian-American Uzra Zeya, who is the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, is set to visit India and Nepal from May 17 to 22 to strengthen collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing humanitarian priorities. "Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel May 17 - 22 to India and Nepal to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals, and to advance humanitarian priorities," read the US State Department press release.

Zeya will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy. The delegation will include United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.

Earlier in December, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Zeya will serve as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues. The International Campaign for Tibet has welcomed the appointment of Uzra Zeya as the US new special coordinator for Tibetan Issues and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership.

Zeya, who has decades of high-level experience in US foreign policy--including on the issue of Tibet now serves as the Biden administration's point person on efforts to help resolve the Tibetan issue, promote Tibetan identity, protect Tibetan culture and heritage and support the human rights of the Tibetan people, who have lived under China's oppressive rule for more than six decades. Zeya is the first Indian American to serve in the role. India is home to the world's largest population of Tibetan exiles. (ANI)

