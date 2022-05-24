Quad Summit: Australian PM commits to cut carbon emissions by 43 pc 2030

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sought to push the climate change agenda by committing to reduce carbon emissions in the country by 43 per cent by 2030 with an aim for net-zero emissions by 2050. Speaking at the Quadrilateral meeting, Albanese said, "We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 to put us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050."

He said that his government is committed to working on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health, and environmental security. "My government is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health, and environmental security," he said.

Albanese noted that the Quad leaders stand together for a free and open Indo-pacific region. His government will stand with the other three countries as the Quad partnership is needed to set an example for the region. "As we gather today, I acknowledge all the Quad has achieved standing together for a free and open Indo-pacific region. We will bring more resources and energies to securing our region as we enter a new and more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment. We will continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends, and collectively stand for each other," he said, further adding, "As the Indo-Pacific has reshaped, the Quad partnership is needed now more than ever. The region is looking to us to lead by example."

Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese is participating for the first time in the Quad summit after being sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister. PM Albanese thanked the Quad leaders for their wishes on his election as Australia's 31st Prime minister. "Thank you for your sincere congratulations on my election as Australia's 31st Prime Minister. It is my honour that this is my first act as PM to attend this important Quadrilateral meeting for the first time, here in Japan," said Albanese in his opening remark.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021, and virtual meeting in March 2022. The Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)