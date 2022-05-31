Boko Haram militants kill 3 soldiers, 4 civilians in Cameroon

Yaounde [Cameroon], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Militants of the terror group Boko Haram killed at least three soldiers and four civilians in a raid early Tuesday in Cameroon's Far North region, according to security and local sources. A military official who opted for anonymity told Xinhua that militants armed with heavy weaponry arrived in Hitaoua, a locality in the region by 3 a.m. local time. They overran government forces, killing at least three soldiers and four civilians.

One person was also abducted. Reinforcement troops arrived at the locality and repulsed the attackers who retreated into the mountain, according to the locals.

In another Boko Haram attack in the region Monday night, the militants wounded four civilians, members of the same family in Yabogo village. The militants have stepped up attacks on civilians and military in the region in the past one week, according to security reports. (ANI/Xinhua)

