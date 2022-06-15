MoS Lekhi's visit to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan will help deepen strategic ties: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi's first ever official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan has provided an impetus to deepen strategic ties with two central Asian countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. During her visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from June 09-12, MoS called on the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov and reaffirmed India's commitment to be a reliable partner in the developmental journey of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During her meeting with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, MoS took stock of the state and prospects of bilateral relations and also exchanged views on regional and international issues of importance. "MoS discussed ways to further enrich India- Kyrgyz Republic cultural cooperation in her meeting with the Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Azamat Zhamankulov and also signed the bilateral Cultural Exchange Programme between for the period 2022-26," the MEA said in a statement.

During her visit to Kazakhstan from June 12-14, MoS had meetings with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin and Minister of Culture and Sports, Dauren Abayev and also signed the bilateral Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2022-25. During the visit, MoS participated in the Curtain Raiser events leading to the International Day of Yoga as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan. MoS also interacted with Indian community, including students, in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul Lake) and Almaty.

According to MEA, the visit of MoS provided an impetus to further deepen our strategic relations with the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan both in bilaterally and in the framework of the India-Central Asia Summit. (ANI)

