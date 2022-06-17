Left Menu

Pakistani women condone Aamir Liaquat's revenge porn, term it 'divine' wrath

After the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat overtly religious Pakistani women are condoning his revenge porn, terming it 'divine' wrath.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-06-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 04:44 IST
Pakistani women condone Aamir Liaquat's revenge porn, term it 'divine' wrath
Late Aamir Liaquat Husain (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat overtly religious Pakistani women are condoning his revenge porn, terming it 'divine' wrath. By the time he married Dania Shah, he had become a hated figure. Dania Malik recorded a disrobed video of her husband Aamir Liaquat inside their bedroom and released it on social media.

This was a shameless act in retaliation for him releasing an audio clip, which showed her willingly engaging in the oldest profession in the world, reported Daily Times. When a former intimate partner publicly releases disrobed and/or sexual images as revenge for any real or perceived slight, it is termed as revenge porn.

Dania Malik's revenge porn was the ultimate betrayal. However, Pakistanis did not condemn Dania and many gleefully shared the video, even uploading it on their own Youtube channels to attract viewers. The revenge porn video violated Youtube Terms of Service. Seeing a disrobed Dr Aamir Liaquat indulging in substance abuse, delighted everyone who hated him. Overtly religious Pakistani women on Facebook declared the revenge porn video as Divine wrath. Their hatred - spurred by their insecurities - made them lose their humanity, reported Daily Times.

These Quran-thumping women condoning revenge porn did not even stop when news of Dr Aamir Liaquat's passing surfaced. They continued to lash out at him with their vile tongues in solidarity with his divorced first wife. Pakistani memers, Youtubers and Facebook commenters failed humanity and betrayed their faith when they supported revenge porn against Dr Aamir Liaquat.

Marriage is the only way women can gain respect and safety. An average Pakistani woman's life purpose is to marry and her greatest fear is divorce. The man who divorces his wife angers all women as he threatens them to the core. Such a man is vilified, even if his marriage is toxic due to a bad wife. This is the price Pakistani men pay for their misogyny. Aamir Liaquat had not done anything illegal or sinful. His marriages and divorce were religiously and legally valid acts. Dr Aamir Liaquat was an open book. His marital troubles, his courtship and subsequent marriage to a much younger celebrity ruined his image.

The final nail in the coffin was him divorcing his first wife in a very controversial manner. His female fans turned into haters in one fell swoop, reported Daily Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022