Afghanistan's NRF claims shooting down Taliban's chopper in Panjshir province

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) on Thursday claimed that it had shot down a Taliban helicopter and captured four of the group's members in the country's Panjshir province, local media reported. Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the Director of Strategic Communications and the spokesperson for the NRF, confirmed the news of the shooting of the Taliban's helicopter in Panjshir province's Arezoo valley, according to Khama Press.

Taking to Twitter, Sibghatullah Ahmadi said, "The brave forces of the National Resistance Front shot down a Taliban occupiers helicopter in the Arezoo valley of Panjshir". NRF also released pictures and videos of the helicopter in support of its claim, which soon went viral on the internet, reported Khaama Press.

Ahmadi further claimed that all the captured members of the "downed" helicopter are "in good condition" and treated in accordance with "Islamic instructions and humanitarian law". According to sources, the NRF forces have killed two Taliban militants in the operation, which is said to have included firing small and heavy bullets.

Although several freelance journalists contend to have received the confirmation of the Taliban officials on the matter, officials from the Taliban regime in Kabul have yet to officially confirm or deny the incident. The NRF has reorganized its forces in Panjshir province in recent weeks and launched attacks on Taliban positions.

Earlier, on May 30, the National Resistance Front claimed that they have killed over 15 Taliban fighters in an ambush in Panjshir province. Ali Maysam Nazari, the National Resistance Front's head of foreign relations, said that their people have killed more than 15 Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Panjshir.

The Taliban have yet to make any comment on the resistance's claim. Earlier in May, in a statement, Sebghatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front, claimed that 22 Taliban militants had been killed in battles with the front, but local Taliban leaders in Panjshir refuted the claims, saying that only three had been wounded, reported Khaama Press.

"Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members," Abu Bakr Siddiqui, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Panjshir province, told the media. (ANI)

