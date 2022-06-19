UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson turns 58 today

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is celebrating his 58th birthday on Sunday, which also happens to be the 'Father's Day', and this year probably gives more reason for him to celebrate the most. Johnson, who was born on June 19, survived a no-confidence vote from his party following the "Partygate" scandal, in which he broke his own government's COVID-19 lockdown rules by inviting and attending gatherings at the government offices.

While it seems that he won the vote of no-confidence smoothly but the picture is different as he won the ballot by only a mere difference, which means that he was close to being ousted from his throne. The vote saw 211 votes in favor and 148 votes against him. Not only in his political life but also in his personal life, Johnson saw new events that gave him much happiness. Last year in May, UK PM married Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony, the Sun newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the ceremony took place in Westminster Cathedral and was attended by only 30 guests, including the couple's son, Wilfred, born on April 29, 2020. The bride and groom walked down the aisle to classical music and kissed after the vows were read. The marriage comes third for the prime minister and the first for Carrie Symonds.

The 77th Prime Minister of the UK was officially sworn in as PM on July 24 after the official step down of his predecessor Theresa May. Johnson visited Buckingham Palace where he met Queen Elizabeth II for over half an hour. The Royal family tweeted an image of Johnson with the queen and confirmed that he has been asked to form the government, reported CNN.

Johnson on Tuesday had won the race to become the head of the conservative party after securing 92,153 votes to his rival Jeremy Hunt's 46,656 votes. 1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members across the UK had voted to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure.

