Nepal's iconic Dharahara gets illuminated amid Yoga Day celebrations

White tower, a recently built replica of Dharahara that was built two centuries ago, got illuminated with lights on the eve of International Day of Yoga in Nepal. The tower, which stands next to the Army Pavilion, was beaming with lights as messages of 'International Day of Yoga 2022' and 'YogaForHumanity' were rolled out.

"On the eve of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 the Iconic #Dharahara tower in #Kathmandu spreading the message of #YogaForHumanity #YogaForPeaceAndHarmony," the Indian Mission in Nepal tweeted with photos where some of the yoga enthusiasts were seen posing in various "yogasanas" The lighting ceremony was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center under the Indian Mission in Nepal on June 20.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June specifically as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 Ministers from his cabinet will do Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. (ANI)

