Left Menu

Nepal's iconic Dharahara gets illuminated amid Yoga Day celebrations

White tower, a recently built replica of Dharahara that was built two centuries ago, got illuminated with lights on the eve of International Day of Yoga in Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:18 IST
Nepal's iconic Dharahara gets illuminated amid Yoga Day celebrations
White Tower, Nepal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

White tower, a recently built replica of Dharahara that was built two centuries ago, got illuminated with lights on the eve of International Day of Yoga in Nepal. The tower, which stands next to the Army Pavilion, was beaming with lights as messages of 'International Day of Yoga 2022' and 'YogaForHumanity' were rolled out.

"On the eve of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 the Iconic #Dharahara tower in #Kathmandu spreading the message of #YogaForHumanity #YogaForPeaceAndHarmony," the Indian Mission in Nepal tweeted with photos where some of the yoga enthusiasts were seen posing in various "yogasanas" The lighting ceremony was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center under the Indian Mission in Nepal on June 20.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June specifically as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 Ministers from his cabinet will do Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022