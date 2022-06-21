EAM Jaishankar to visit Rwanda for 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar is all set to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25 in Kigali. The EAM will be leading the Indian delegation to the CHOGM, which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Summit on 24-25 June, while attending the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers' Meeting on June 23 in Kigali. A number of Forums including the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women Forum, Commonwealth Business Forum, Commonwealth People's Forum, and other side events are also planned on the side-lines of CHOGM by the incoming Chair of the Commonwealth, i.e. the Government of the Republic of Rwanda.

The theme of the 26th CHOGM Summit is, "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming". The Leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to hold discussions on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like climate change, food security, and health issues and are likely to adopt the following four Outcome Documents: CHOGM Communique; Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform; Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization and Commonwealth Living Lands Charter: A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL).

During the visit, EAM is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Commonwealth member states and other visiting dignitaries and would also be interacting with members of the Indian community at a reception that will be hosted by the Indian High Commission in Kigali, said MEA in a statement. The Commonwealth provides an important platform to deepen India's engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States (SS) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building. In 2018, India announced the creation of a Commonwealth Window, dedicating USD 50 million for development projects and assistance to developing countries of the Commonwealth. (ANI)

