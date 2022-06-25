Left Menu

Heavy rains, flooding affect over 3.75 million in China's Guangxi

More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains that lashed the parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities on Saturday.

ANI | Nanning | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:50 IST
Heavy rains, flooding affect over 3.75 million in China's Guangxi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains that lashed the parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities on Saturday. Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year's flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 millimetres, 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to a press release on the region's flood control and relief work, at least 3,436 houses have been toppled by the floods and rain-induced disasters, while it also damaged 159,300 hectares of crops in the region. The direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about 1.86 billion US dollars), Xinhua reported.

According to forecasts, more heavy rains and typhoons are expected to hit Guangxi, an official from the region's flood control and drought relief headquarters informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022