9 killed in road accident in Nepal

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Ramechhap of Nepal's Bagmati province on Tuesday morning, according to a police official.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Ramechhap of Nepal's Bagmati province on Tuesday morning, according to a police official. Raj Kumar Thing, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the district confirmed to ANI that the bus fell about 40 meters from the road at Lubhughat in Khandadevi Rural Municipality-1 of Ramechhap.

"The bus was en route to Kathmandu. 9 people had died on the spot while we rescued 30 and sent them to Dhulikhel Hospital as well as some in Kathmandu," Thing said over a phone call. As per the police official, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

At least 40 people were on board when the bus met with the accident at around 10 am (local time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

