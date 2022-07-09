Left Menu

13 killed in Cameroon road accident

At least 13 people were killed after a truck collided with a bus in southwestern Cameroon, according to local police.

ANI | Yaounde | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Yaounde [Cameroon], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 13 people were killed after a truck collided with a bus in southwestern Cameroon, according to local police. The accident occurred Saturday morning along the Kumba-Muyuka highway in the Southwest region of the country.

The truck lost control and collided head-on with a bus that was carrying 30 passengers at a locality called Bombe Bakundu which is located along the highway, police said. Several people were injured and rushed to a local hospital, according to officials.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Cameroon due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving and poor state of the road. The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the central African nation. (ANI/Xinhua)

