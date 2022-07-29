Left Menu

Tehran, Moscow should work together to regulate energy prices: Iranian Ambassador

Tehran and Moscow are cooperating productively within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and should work together to regulate energy prices, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

Tehran, Moscow should work together to regulate energy prices: Iranian Ambassador
Both countries are unanimous in the need to change the situation when pricing -- as it has been in recent years -- depends on consumers who promote the thesis of the need to switch to "green" energy, he said.

"Now the time has come, and pricing is in the hands of gas producers. We have a very good understanding with Russia within the so-called 'gas OPEC' [GECF] and within the oil OPEC+, interaction has been established. And we must regulate energy prices together," Jalali told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

