Ex- Philippines President Fidel Ramos dies at 94

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday afternoon at the age of 94.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:30 IST
Former Philippines President Fidel Ramos. (Photo Credit - Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday afternoon at the age of 94. He died at the Makati Medical Center reportedly due to complications of COVID-19, reported The Manila Times.

Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, Press Secretary of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, confirmed Ramos' death. "It is with great sorrow that we learn (about) the passing of President Fidel V Ramos. He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes in our country, both as a military officer and chief executive," she said.

"We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates, and associates and keep him in our prayers," Angeles said. Ramos, the 12th president of the Republic of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998, was said to be the driving force behind the renewed investor confidence in the country. It was during his time that the Philippines was recognized as a budding "tiger economy", reported The Manila Times.

Ramos was a military man who rose from the ranks to become the chief of the Philippine Constabulary and then Vice Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the time of President Ferdinand E Marcos Sr. He was hailed as a hero during the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution when he broke away from the administration of President Marcos. He then aligned himself with the newly established government of then, President Corazon Aquino.

Before becoming president, Ramos served under the administration of Aquino as the chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He then became the Defence Secretary before he ran for the highest position in the land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

