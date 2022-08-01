US ready to negotiate new treaty to replace new START when expired: Biden

Left Menu

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is ready to promptly negotiate a new arms control framework to replace the New START treaty with Russia when it expires in 2026.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:49 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is ready to promptly negotiate a new arms control framework to replace the New START treaty with Russia when it expires in 2026. "Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026. But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith," Biden said in a statement ahead of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Russia should demonstrate it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States, he added. So should China, the US president said. "China also has a responsibility as an NPT nuclear weapons state and a member of the P5 to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics. There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

