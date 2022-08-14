Left Menu

China, Thailand hold joint air force training exercise

A joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces kicked off on Sunday at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:15 IST
A joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces kicked off on Sunday at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand. The joint training exercise, code-named "Falcon Strike 2022," marks the fifth time that the two sides held joint training exercise, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese side dispatches fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, while the Thai side sends its fighter jets and AEW aircraft for the training exercise, which includes training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment. "With their deepened and expanded scopes, will certainly boost the skills and capabilities of the two sides and continue to write a new chapter of friendship between the air forces of China and Thailand," Chen Jun, commander in chief of the Chinese side, was quoted as saying by Global Times during the opening event of the exercises.

The Chinese state media said the joint training exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries and deepening bilateral practical cooperation to jointly safeguard regional security and stability. With the depth and breadth of the joint training exercises being further expanded, the state media said the two sides' technical and tactical levels will be improved and a new chapter of friendship will be created between the Chinese and Thai air forces.

The training exercise will maintain and enhance the friendship between the Thai and Chinese air forces, improve the two sides' cooperative and collaborative capability and strengthen regional security and defence level, the report added. (ANI)

