Left Menu

Imran Khan owns over PKS 304 million assets: ECP told

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owned more than 304.2 million Pakistani rupees assets including 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district in Punjab province, according to the country's poll body.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 22:33 IST
Imran Khan owns over PKS 304 million assets: ECP told
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owned more than 304.2 million Pakistani rupees assets including 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district in Punjab province, according to the country's poll body. On Monday, Imran Khan declared all his and his wife Bushra Bibi's assets in the nomination papers, according to The News International.

The former Prime Minister provided details of the assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest by-elections from the Faisalabad constituency, NA-108. PTI chief has filed the nomination papers from all nine constituencies of the National Assembly, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the details of the declared assets, Imran also declared two inherited houses and 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district, but had no jewellery. He also owns a flat and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he is receiving PKR 1.4 million as rent, The News International reported. PTI chairman confirmed his four bank accounts, but no investment in any company. He showed PKR 11.22 million cash in hand. While he has four goats worth PKR 0.2 million.

As per the publication, Imran Khan declared that he spent PKR48.66 million on the construction of the Zaman Park house, and spent PKR4.9 million on additional constructions in Banigala. According to the nomination papers, Imran Khan declared 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. He also declared three-kanal house in Banigala in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. As per the nomination papers, Imran Khan's wife has no jewellery.

On August 6, the PTI chief announced that he will contest bypolls on all the nine vacant Assembly seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan released the schedule for it. Khan's announcement to contest the bypolls on all nine seats has startled many, with some commentators questioning if the PTI chairman could not find any other suitable candidate and the expenses to be incurred on the subsequent by-elections should Imran Khan win multiple seats and quits all but one.

ECP had announced that by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats will be held on September 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022