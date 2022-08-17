Madagascar President thanks India for standing with his country during time of need

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 76th Independence Day as he thanked India for standing with his country in time of need. "My warm greetings to you PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need," Rajoelina tweeted on August 15.

Prime Minister Modi responded to Rajoelina's tweet and said India will always work with Madagascar for the welfare of both nations. "Thank you President Andry Rajoelina for wishing us on our Independence Day. As a trusted developmental partner, India will always work with Madagascar for the welfare of our people. @SE_Rajoelina," he said.

Earlier in May this year, President Rajoelina had praised PM Modi for his leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people's lives," he said.

He lauded India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience and said it is crucial to invest in the resilience of infrastructure systems. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 4th International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Rajoelina said that his country has recently joined the CDRI and is honoured to be part of this global partnership.

PM Modi has noted that the challenges faced by the Island States due to climate change are a key focus of India's efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure. There are over 20,000 strong Indian diaspora in Madagascar from coastal Gujarat who await a visit of Prime Minister Modi to Madagascar, the first one by an Indian Prime Minister.

Madagascar offers a strong economic potential for India in the field of critical rare earth minerals and hydrocarbon energy findings in the northwest of the country. (ANI)

