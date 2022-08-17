Left Menu

Jaishankar wishes Indonesian, Gabonese Foreign Ministers on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar extended his wishes to the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia and Gabon on their Independence Day and expressed confidence in the bilateral ties with both nations.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar extended his wishes to the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia and Gabon on their Independence Day and expressed confidence in the bilateral ties with both nations. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm greetings to FM Retno Marsudi and the Government and people of Indonesia on their Independence Day. Greatly value our strong bilateral relationship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, and both sides have always expressed satisfaction with the progress made in strengthening Andaman Nicobar-Aceh connectivity. India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which our country shares a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In 2019, India and Indonesia commemorated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi also delivered the keynote address at the Delhi Dialogue XI on December 13, 2019, and on June 16, 2022, in New Delhi. Separately, the EAM also congratulated his Gabonese counterpart, Michael Adamo on the country's Independence Day. He also extended his greetings to the Government and people of Gabon on the occasion.

"Congratulate FM Michael Adamo and the Government and people of Gabon on their Independence Day," Jaishankar said. Gabon is an important partner for India. Both India and Gabon are currently serving as non-permanent members of the UNSC.

The Bilateral trade between both nations reached USD 1.12 billion in 2021-22. A number of Gabonese nationals pursue scholarship/training programs offered by India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and ICCR schemes. Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu visited the African nation of Gabon in May making it the first-ever high-level visit of India to Gabon.

During the talks, two MoUs were signed between India and Gabon for establishing a Joint Commission and diplomats' training as the Vice President of India expressed India's readiness to work with Gabon to strengthen cooperation in various spheres at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

