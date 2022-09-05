Pak Army hit back at Imran Khan for comments over new Army Chief appointment

Terming remarks by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the appointment of the new Army chief as "most unfortunate and disappointing", Pakistan Army on Monday slammed him for attempting to create a controversy, media reports said. This comes as Imran Khan while addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Faisalabad, said that the present coalition government is stalling the elections to "appoint an army chief of their own choice," reported the country's local media outlet ARY News.

Reacting to the "defamatory and uncalled for" comments by Imran Khan, Pakistan Army in a statement said that the Pakistan Army remains committed to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. "Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day," the media outlet said quoting the military's media wing.

The Pakistani Army expressed dismay over the remarks and said that the senior party leadership is only trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army. ISPR noted that the procedure for the appointment of the next Army Chief is very well defined in the constitution. "Senior leadership of Army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt," it said.

The ISPR said that politicizing the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. "Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the statement said, as per the media portal. It is also to be noted that Khan during his rally said that only free and fair elections can ensure political stability in Pakistan and the government was running away from doing so because they want to "install an army chief of their choice in November." (ANI)

