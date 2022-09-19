Outbreak of infections in Pakistan's Sindh 'uncontrollable' as floods wreak havoc

Unprecedented floods across Pakistan have resulted in a widespread outbreak of infectious diseases in the country, posing a severe threat to the health of the citizens. The infectious diseases in the flood-hit areas of Sindh have reached a dangerous level, according to Geo News and have claimed more than 1,500 lives with an estimated loss of over USD 30 billion to the economy.

During the last 24 hours, 12,000 cases of asthma, respiratory and chest-related infections were reported in Sindh, Geo News reported citing the health ministry, adding that approximately 20,000 people were found affected by skin disease, while almost 18,000 cases of diarrhoea were reported. According to the health department data, more than 2.5 million people have been affected by infectious diseases in flood-hit areas.

In a recent statement, the World Health Organization expressed deep concerns about the potential for a "second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths" following the catastrophic floods caused by climate change that has submerged one-third of Pakistan. Explaining the impacts on health, the WHO chief suggested acting quickly to protect health and deliver essential health services. Moreover, the "Super floods" in Pakistan have left 3.4 million children in need of immediate, lifesaving support, according to UNICEF.

This comes as the Monsoon rains claimed more than a thousand lives since June and unleashed powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. Record monsoons and heavy floods in Pakistan have given rise to hunger and various illnesses which have affected 33 million people and are estimated to have caused USD 30 billion of damage. (ANI)

