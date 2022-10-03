Left Menu

Om Birla, Harivansh to participate in 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be participating in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 09:58 IST
Om Birla, Harivansh to participate in 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amit Kumar Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be participating in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

Om Birla will be leading the Indian delegation to Jakarta. An official of the Parliament told ANI on condition of anonymity that the 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments (P-20) will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-7, 2022.

Om Birla, Harivansh and Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody, and other officials shall be attending the summit as a part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation. Sources further told ANI that the Indian delegation will leave for Jakarta on October 4.

Parliaments of G20 countries have a crucial role, as oversight authorities, in ensuring governments are held accountable for implementing decisions. The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Notably, India will be hosting the G-20 (Group of 20) leaders' summit in New Delhi next year in 2023. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in November 2022 in Indonesia, after which India will assume the presidency of G20 from December 2022. India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 for a year.

The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among members, and the country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the 'Troika' to ensure the continuity of the G20 agenda. Italy, Indonesia, and India are the Troika countries right now and Indonesia holds the current Presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022