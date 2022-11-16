Pakistan: Imran Khan's party demands judicial probe into key issues

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed applications in Supreme Court registries across the country, seeking a judicial commission into three key issues being hotly debated in the country. The main issues that have been at the center of political tussles between the coalition government and opposition are the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the secret video recording of Pakistani Senator Azam Swati and his wife, and the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The PTI leaders claimed they were denied entry to the Supreme Court building after they reached the parking lot, the newspaper said. "This is shocking that the SC registrar prevented PTI legislators from entering the SC in Islamabad today. Isn't the SC supposed to be a public building? If legislators cannot enter a public building where one goes to seek justice what must be the fate of ordinary citizens," former Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted.

"The SC Registrar should immed apologise for his inexcusable action of preventing legislators from entering the SC. The Senators who were denied entry into SC should immed call for breach of privilege motion in Senate. Let us see if the pusillanimous Chairman Senate can take a stand!" she added. According to Dawn, the PTI leaders asked the SC to constitute a judicial commission to probe the three events i.e. assassination plot and attempt on Imran and the subsequent refusal by police to register an FIR on Khan's complaint against individuals who the complainant alleged had devised the assassination plot.

The opposition lawmakers also demanded that the commission also investigate the illegal video recording of Senator Swati and his wife while they were staying at an official rest house, and sent to the senator's wife. Furthermore, the court was requested that the commission also investigate the brutal assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. (ANI)

