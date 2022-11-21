Left Menu

Afghanistan: Students complain of lack of teachers, buildings in Kabul

Students in the Khaki Jabbar district of Kabul expressed angst over the lack of facilities and teachers and complained that the situation has made it difficult for them to pursue education.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:05 IST
Students in the Khaki Jabbar district of Kabul have expressed their misgivings over the lack of academic facilities and teachers, complaining that the situation has made it difficult for them to pursue education, TOLOnews reported. The students further stated that there is a lack of proper space for them to study amid the approaching winter. Teachers said that up until now, the Ministry of Education has not paid heed to demands of addressing the students' basic needs, especially academic buildings in the area.

"We ask them to build structures for us because even when it rains, we sit here," said Hasib, a student. "The shop was cold, we came out. Here, the ground is wet. We demand that they raise buildings for us. It's cold here, we can't study, we all get sick here," Mohammad, another student, told TOLOnews.

"It is tough to depend on institutions. If this contract is terminated in future, this school will be left with no fate," said Faisal, a teacher. Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been worsened in the face of a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis on unprecedented scale.

The Taliban are alleged to have dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs and attacked women's rights protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

