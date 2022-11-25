Left Menu

Protests held across Pakistan over complete blackout, load shedding

Protests across Pakistan were held over the issue of complete blackout, load shedding, tripping, and low voltage.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 07:53 IST
Protests held across Pakistan over complete blackout, load shedding
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protests across Pakistan were held over the issue of complete blackout, load shedding, tripping, and low voltage. People of Gharibabad in Qalat are suffering from the problems of electricity and gas for a long time; load shedding, tripping, low voltage and irregular supply of Sui gas and that too for a very short time. The people complained to the authorities but the situation does not change. So, the frustrated people were forced to protest, reported Pak vernacular media, Intekhab Daily.

They came out on the roads and women and children closed the national highway. The traffic flow on the Karachi-Quetta was badly disrupted. A transformer was burned in Gharibabad last month and since then they are suffering from electricity problems because the transformer is neither repaired nor replaced so far, reported the vernacular media.

The said transformer was defective and the local people had got it repaired at their own expense many times. But now it has gone beyond repair. But the electricity company is not taking any steps to replace it. Meanwhile, citizens of Regi, a suburb of Peshawar, protested on Nasir Bagh Road against the complete blackout and set up barricades on the road and burnt tyres, reported Daily Pakistan.

The protestors threatened that if the electricity supply is not started, they will not avoid attacking the main road as well as the grid station and will boycott polling in the upcoming elections, reported Urdu Point. Also, in Skardu, people and traders took to the streets and blocked the main highway against extensive load shedding, reported local media, Daily K2.

Traffic was completely blocked on Astana Chamak Road and there was complete chaos due to long queues of vehicles. Protestors chanted slogans against the government and demanded that the patience of people should not be tested and authorities should take immediate action to supply uninterrupted electricity, added the local media.

Main Road was blocked in Gilgit as well by protestors against the electricity crisis and bad transformer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022