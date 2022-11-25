Germany pledges 90 million euros in aid for Afghanistan

Germany on Friday announced a new aid package of 90 million euros to crisis-hit Afghanistan. This urgent assistance comes as the International Community of Red Crescent (ICRC) said that more than 24 million Afghans need immediate humanitarian aid, Tolo News reported. Germany said that its total aid "stands at 331 million euros in 2022, implemented by the UN, ICRC and NGOs."

The package will be sent through partner organizations, including the World Food Program and UNDP. The German mission for Afghanistan on Twitter said these latest funds would go to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNDP.

"Against the backdrop of the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Germany ramps up its humanitarian assistance by another 90 million Euros with fresh grants to WFP and UNDP," the German mission for Afghanistan said. "The total now stands at 331 million euros in 2022, implemented by the UN, ICRC and NGOs." "Afghanistan is in grave need of international aid and this aid will be effective when it is invested in big economic projects," Tolo News quoted economist Darya Khan Baheer as saying.

The residents complained about the process of assistance distribution in Afghanistan, saying that the aid is not distributed to those who really deserve it. "For over a year and a half, there has been no aid to us. There is no attention to the poor," said Abdul Ahad, a resident of Kabul.

"We have not received any aid, nor any work. The people are vulnerable and poor," Tolo News quoted another resident Omar Ali as saying. Meanwhile, India has also assisted Afghanistan during its hard times and recently sent a shipment of 3,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people under the World Food Programme (WFP).

With the latest shipment, India has completed sending 33,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in partnership with the WFP. "Our commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people remains steadfast," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.

India also supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan in August this year consisting of 32 tons of essential medicines as a part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 last year, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

