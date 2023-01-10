Left Menu

"Global demand for Indian talent, skills, practices will only increase," says EAM Jaishankar at 17th PBD in Indore

In an address at the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday appreciated the role of Indian talents and creativity in foreign lands and said that the diaspora has demonstrated the exceptional quality of dedication, commitment, and perseverance in many fields.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated the role of Indian talents and creativity in foreign lands and said that the diaspora has demonstrated exceptional quality of dedication, commitment, and perseverance in many fields, in an address at the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. The EAM said that Indian citizens abroad have an admirable reputation in their respective societies as a result of their contributions, successes, and accomplishments.

"Representing the best of Indian talent and creativity in foreign lands, our diaspora has demonstrated the exceptional quality of dedication, commitment, and perseverance in many fields. Their contributions and achievements and successes have earned them an enviable reputation in their respective societies," Jaishankar said during the address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore. Each of them has done us proud and the awards being presented today are a reflection of that sentiment. From this convention, it's clear that global demand for Indian talent, skills & practices will only increase, he added.

He also expressed gratitude to President Murmu for her presence during the event and said that the day means so much to everyone, The minister also appreciated the presence of the President of Guyana, Mohammad Irfan Ali who is the chief guest of the event and also thanked the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi for their distinguished presence at this event. Jaishankar further added that the convention takes place as India celebrates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and enters the Amrit Kaal and said that it is time to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of the past as the country prepares for the ambitions of the future.

"This convention takes place as we celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and enter the Amrit Kaal. It is time to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of the past as we prepare for the ambitions of the future," he said. Talking on the Youth PBD, the External Affairs Minister said that they are an effort to capture the optimism of the coming generation and PM Modi's address gave us the vision and guidance for the journey that we embark on.

"The council of the presidents of Guyana and Suriname and the warm sentiments that they expressed to convey the good wishes of our family abroad in this regard. Five union minister and 3 ministers of state have also spared their time to interact with our overseas brothers and sisters," the EAM said. The convention was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' > The PM also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention. (ANI)

