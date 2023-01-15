Left Menu

Former Afghan Parliament member killed in Kabul: Afghan authorities

Spokesperson of the Kabul Security Department, Khalid Zadran, on Sunday said that Mursal Nabizada, a former representative of Laghman province in the Afghan Parliament was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul city's 12th district.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:41 IST
Former Afghan Parliament member killed in Kabul: Afghan authorities
Mursal Nabizada, former Afghan Member of Parliament (Source: Twitter/@syed2000). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's security authorities have confirmed that Mursal Nabizada, a former Afghan Member of Parliament, and one of her security guards were on Sunday killed in Kabul, Afghanistan-based News Agency Khaama Press reported. Spokesperson of the Kabul Security Department, Khalid Zadran, on Sunday said that Mursal Nabizada, a former representative of Laghman province in the Afghan Parliament was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul city's 12th district.

According to Zadar, unknown gunmen entered Mursal Nabizada's house in the "Ahmadsha Baba Mena" locality in Kabul city's 12th district. The gunmen shot dead two people, reported Khaama Press. Zadran said that those responsible have not been identified yet and the reason behind the killing remains unclear. During the attack, Nabizada's brother was also wounded. His family is, however, yet to comment on the incident.

Further investigations are underway, Zadran said. This comes amid a recent increase in terror incidents in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Recently, a blast occurred in front of the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in Kabul, Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based news agency TOLO News tweeted. "A blast occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul this afternoon. Details to follow," the tweet further read.

Several blasts were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on January 4, TOLO News reported. The blasts came three days after at least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said the explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul. The war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents in the past few months.

Last month, a Chinese-owned hotel was targeted in the heart of Kabul. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
3
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia
4
Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdowns: Report

Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdown...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023