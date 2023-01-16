Left Menu

6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian coast: USGS

59

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:45 IST
6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian coast: USGS
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An 6.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. In an update on its website, the US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 40 kilometers southeast of Singkil town in Indonesia. The earthquake was registered at 03:59:58 (local time) at the depth of 37 kilometers.

So far, there are no reports of casualties in the country which lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Indonesia consists of over 17,000 islands. Singkil is a town in Aceh province of Indonesia and it is the seat (capital) of Aceh Singkil Regency. Singkil has a tropical rainforest climate with heavy to very heavy rainfall year-round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023