6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian coast: USGS

An 6.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. In an update on its website, the US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 40 kilometers southeast of Singkil town in Indonesia. The earthquake was registered at 03:59:58 (local time) at the depth of 37 kilometers.

So far, there are no reports of casualties in the country which lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Indonesia consists of over 17,000 islands. Singkil is a town in Aceh province of Indonesia and it is the seat (capital) of Aceh Singkil Regency. Singkil has a tropical rainforest climate with heavy to very heavy rainfall year-round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)