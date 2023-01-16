Left Menu

10 killed, several wounded in bomb attack at church in DR Congo

Congo army spokesman Anthony Mualushay on Sunday said that the explosion killed 10 people and wounded 39. Both tolls were provisional, he added.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:05 IST
10 killed, several wounded in bomb attack at church in DR Congo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

At least 10 people were killed and several others got wounded in a bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the country's army, reported Qatar-based TV Network Al Jazeera. Congo army spokesman Anthony Mualushay on Sunday said that the explosion killed 10 people and wounded 39. Both tolls were provisional, he added.

According to Mualushay, the attack during the Sunday service in the city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The ISIL group, later on Sunday, claimed responsibility for the attack. The ADF, initially an uprising in Uganda, has been based in DRC since the late 1990s, Al Jazeera reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast severed some people's limbs from their bodies. A campaign has been launched against the ADF by the Congolese and Ugandan forces in Congo's Kasindi province. The ADF pledged allegiance to the ISIL in mid-2019 and has been accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

Troops from Uganda's army have deployed to eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased. ADF attacks since April 2022 have killed at least 370 civilians and involved the abduction of several hundred more, a report by the United Nations last month said, reported Al Jazeera. ADF has extended its operation to Goma and into the neighbouring Ituri province.

According to Al Jazeera, more than 120 armed groups roam mineral-rich eastern DRC. Many are the legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century. India remains concerned about the "volatile security situation" in the eastern region of Congo. Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said that the activities of armed groups have continued unabated which has resulted in killings of civilians, displacement of people and caused a "dire humanitarian situation."

"India remains concerned at the volatile security situation in the eastern DRC (The Democratic Republic of the Congo). The activities of armed groups have continued unabated, resulting in killings of civilians, displacement of the population and a dire humanitarian situation," Ruchira Kamboj said. In her address at the UN Security Council, Kamboj said that India with concern notes the rise in the scale of attacks carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), including the use of improvised explosive devices. She emphasised that the threat of terrorism in Congo cannot be ignored keeping in view the established terrorist links within armed groups. She stated that India has "long-standing relations" with Congo and added that they will continue to support the people of Congo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023