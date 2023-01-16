Pakistan: Situation in Gwadar remains sombre after Haq Do Tehreek leader's arrest

Following the arrest of Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, the situation in Gwadar remained sombre over the weekend, Dawn reported. Fishermen, traders, women and other people living in the region have been alarmed at the arrest of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, the Dawn claimed, adding that a shopkeeper named Jameel Baloch expressed anger over the arrest of the Haq Do Tehreek leader.

Jameel Baloch said the demands of the Haq Do Tehreek leader resonated with the shopkeeper, the report stated further, adding that protesters used to gather and carry out marches during the Haq Do Tehreek demonstrations in Padizar beach and Marine Drive areas. "The Maulana has been campaigning for our basic, legitimate rights, which are neither against the Constitution nor the state of Pakistan. He is a peaceful man," Dawn quoted Jameel Baloch as saying.

The Maulana had reached the court to turn himself in. However, he was not allowed to enter the courtroom, the news report claimed, adding that the Maulana has gone underground after a case was lodged against him over the death of a policeman during an operation to disperse the protesters of Haq Do Tehreek last month. Speaking to Dawn, District Police Officer Najeebullah Pandrani said the Maulana was wanted in connection with the murder of police constable Yasir Saeed Ari and in 19 other cases.

Laweyers, meanwhile, have called the arrest tantamount to 'contempt of court' as the Maulana had arrived in the court to surrender, the report said.In an apparent attempt to pacify the protesters, the provincial government has declared the status of labour for local fishermen to secure their labour rights and to bring them to the ambit of labour laws and the International Labour Organisation conventions. The local administration and fisheries department in Gwadar said they have been patrolling the sea day and night, the report stated, adding that local residents in Gwadar, including Haq Do Tehreek members, are not convinced by the efforts of the local administration to resolve the situation.

On December 29, the Balochistan government imposed an emergency law banning the gathering of five or more people, the Dawn reported, adding that the police rounded up 100 protesters in four days after tensions erupted in the district after months of peaceful protests for basic rights. On December 29, the provincial government announced Section 144 in Gwadar for one month, as per the Dawn report.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said people have been raising demands for their basic rights, including water, electricity and jobs, the report stated. (ANI)

