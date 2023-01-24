4 Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

Four members of the Oath Keepers far-right group were convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 2021 Capitol riot by a jury in the United States on Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The four members belonging to Oath Keepers were convicted as the authorities continue to bring action against individuals accused of plotting to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

On Monday, the 12-person jury found Oath Keepers Edward Vallejo, Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, and David Moerschel guilty of seditious conspiracy. Additionally, all four members were convicted guilty of several felony obstruction offences. The extreme group's members, who were among the hundreds of people that invaded the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were the subject of the second significant sedition trial, which was concluded by the verdict, according to Al Jazeera.

The Oath Keepers were also alleged by the prosecutors of gathering firearms and storing them at a hotel in Virginia for squads known as "rapid reaction forces" that could quickly transport weapons into Washington, DC, to aid their scheme if necessary, Al Jazeera reported. On January 6, 2021, thousands of individuals -- mostly Trump's supporters -- stormed the Capitol in Washington DC and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.

This incident is considered one of the worst attacks on the US Congress in more than 200 years and led to Trump's second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before his term officially ended. Earlier, investigators held eight public hearings in June and July as part of the inquiry, which Trump, a Republican, has denounced as a political "witch hunt" launched by Democrats. (ANI)

