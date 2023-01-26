Left Menu

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid extends greetings on India's Republic Day

Taking to his Twitter handle, Maldivian Foreign Minister called the success of the Indian constitution "an inspiration for nations."

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:39 IST
Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid extends greetings on India's Republic Day
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Twitter/@abdulla_shahid).
  Maldives

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid extended greetings to the Indian government and the people. Taking to his Twitter handle, Maldivian Foreign Minister called the success of the Indian constitution "an inspiration for nations."

"The success of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for nations. And the Indian democracy has not only survived, but is thriving. Our warmest felicitations to the Gov & people of #India on the 74th Republic Day. Wishing India peace, progress & prosperity," he tweeted. Maldives High Commission in India also extended greetings on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

Maldives High Commission in India tweeted, "Warmest greetings and heartiest felicitations to the Government and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India. May the special friendship between the two countries continue to prosper. #RepublicDay2023@AmbShaheeb @MoFAmv." India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. The country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for India's Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday. Keeping with tradition the unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of the 871 Field Regiment. The Ceremonial Battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM The Gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

