Left Menu

Pakistan's ex-Chief Justice's WhatsApp hacked, complaint filed

Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his 'hacked' WhatsApp account on Friday, Dawn reported. The complaint was filed 'online' with the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) by his son, the ex-CJP said.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:18 IST
Pakistan's ex-Chief Justice's WhatsApp hacked, complaint filed
Former Supreme Court of Pakistan Judge Mian Saqib Nisar(Photo/ Twitter: @Saqib_Nisar1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his 'hacked' WhatsApp account on Friday, Dawn reported. The complaint was filed 'online' with the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) by his son, the ex-CJP said.

However, talking to Dawn, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on his son's complaint so far nor did the investigation agency acknowledge the filing of the complaint. He also admitted that the FIA had not contacted his son after the filing of the complaint, Dawn reported.

When asked if the hacker had leaked some information from his personal chat, Nisar replied negatively. The former CJP said that the identity of the hacker had not yet been confirmed so far and he was unaware of his future actions.

Earlier this week, Nisar, during an interview with a private television channel, had said, "My WhatsApp has been hacked for two days and it has not been recovered so far. It is apprehended that my mobile data can be used for some specific purpose. Those who have hacked my mobile will face humiliation," Dawn wrote quoting former Supreme Court of Pakistan Judge Mian Saqib Nisar. He went on to say that earlier an audio had been made by combining "my different videos. Interfering in someone's private life falls in the domain of theft".

Sources in the FIA said that the agency would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the complaint of the son of the former CJP. The sources said that the agency received enormous complaints through its online portal and other forums, but it lacked the required staff to process all those complaints. Moreover, they said, the FIA was not equipped with modern gadgets to counter cybercrime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023