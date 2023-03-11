Pakistan: Two security guards killed, one injured in IED blast in Bolan

Two security guards were killed and one injured in improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting the convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Balochistan Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind's son Sardar Khan Rind, Dawn reported citing officials. Sardar Khan Rind was unharmed in the blast, Dawn reported. Dhadar Assistant Commissioner Fahad Shah Rashdi said that the convoy was targeted in the Sunny Shoran area of Bolan district. Fahad Shah Rashdi said that the dead and the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Two bodyguards were killed and one was injured in the IED blast while Sardar Khan Rind was unharmed in the blast," he said, adding that the dead and the injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Dhadar for treatment, as per the Dawn report. The PTI MPA said, "There has been a blast [targeting] my elder son Sardar Khan Rind's convoy. He is safe, although others in the convoy have been martyred and injured." Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed regret over the loss of life and those injured.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered that all resources be used to bring the culprits to justice, as per the Dawn report. He said, "The terrorist elements want to create an atmosphere of fear and panic. The law and order situation in the province will be maintained in any case." He extended condolences to the victims families and offered prayers for them. Earlier on Monday, at least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed and 13 others were injured after a suicide bomber riding an explosives-laden motorbike struck a police truck on the Sukkur-Quetta Highway in Bolan district.

The officials said that the personnel were on travelling to Quetta after performing duties at the annual 'Sibi Mela' when the truck was targeted in the Dhadar area. Senior police officer Mehmood Khan Notezai confirmed the suicide attack. The law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened over the past few months. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its attacks since the talks with the outlawed terrorist group broke down in November. The TTP has been particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. (ANI)

