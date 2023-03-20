Lawmakers from Paraguay, United Kingdom arrive in Taiwan

Lawmakers from Paraguay and the United Kingdom arrived in Taiwan on Sunday to meet with senior officials to enhance ties with Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported. A delegation from the UK, headed by parliamentarian Bob Stewart, chair of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, arrived in Taipei on Sunday. The delegation from the UK includes members of the House of Commons or the lower house of the UK Parliament, including Rob Butle, Sarah Atherton, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Afzal Khan, and Marie Rimmer, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement as per the Focus Taiwan report.

During their visit to Taiwan, the British delegates will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Chen Chien-jen, National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo and Speaker You and Minister Wu. The UK lawmakers will also pay a visit to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), as per the news report. The UK lawmakers will wrap up their visit on March 24. The ongoing trip marks Bob Stewart's second visit to Taiwan. He assumed the post as head of the UK-Taiwan parliamentarian friendship group in 2021, Focus Taiwan cited Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "Deputy Minister Lee kindly welcomed the #UK @HouseofCommons delegation led by @TaiwanAPPG co-chair @Bob4Beckenham & comprising MPs @RobBAylesbury, @SarahAthertonMP, @TanDhesi, @Afzal4Gorton & @MarieRimmer. All the best to our #Taiwan friends on their 6-day stay." The Paraguayan delegation, headed by Senator Blas Antonio Llano Ramos, who is joined by his wife and fellow senator Fernando Alberto Silva Facetti and parliamentarian Guadalupe Aveiro from the country's lower house, Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay also arrived in Taiwan on Sunday.

The lawmakers from Paraguay will stay in Taiwan until March 23. During their visit, Paraguayan lawmakers will meet with Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other senior officials, as per the news report. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "A warm welcome to the #Paraguay delegation comprising @SenadoresPy's Blas Antonio Llano Ramos & Fernando Alberto Silva Facetti, & @DiputadosPy's Guadalupe Aveiro, whose visit symbolizes our ally's cross-party support for #Taiwan. We wish the lawmakers a fruitful 5-day stay!"

The delegates from Paraguay will visit Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and TaiwanICDF, which is responsible for the nation's foreign aid projects and the government-funded think tank, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. It is the second Paraguayan delegation to visit Taiwan this year since a visit by President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez in January. (ANI)

