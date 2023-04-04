Left Menu

Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk calls on President Murmu

The President said that as Bhutan's largest development partner, India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitization and skill development

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:23 IST
Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk calls on President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Welcoming him, President Murmu said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close partnership at all levels, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding.

She said India deeply values the multi-faceted and unique partnership with Bhutan. The President said that as Bhutan's largest development partner, India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitization and skill development. She assured that India's development partnership would continue to be guided by the priorities and aspirations of Bhutan.

The President noted that this year Bhutan is set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and embark on the path towards becoming a high-income economy. She said that India would remain a reliable partner of Bhutan on this journey. She said that India and Bhutan have been also collaborating on the fin-tech, start-up and emerging technology fronts. The President said that the two countries should expand the ambit of this collaboration to properly utilize the energy and potential of youth.

The Bhutan King is on a three-day state visit to India. Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral engagement and also sketched a roadmap in terms of the next steps to take forward multifaceted cooperation and partnership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023