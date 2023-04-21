Pak: PTI Instagram lead abducted from Lahore, claims Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party's Instagram lead Attaur Rehman was abducted from Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported. Imran Khan in a tweet on Thursday condemned the 'abduction' of PTI Instagram lead Attaur Rehman. "The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity," Khan tweeted.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani while condemning the 'abduction' of the PTI Instagram lead also shared the video of the 'picking'. "PTI Instagram Lead Atta Ur Rehman has just been picked up from Lahore a while back. Fascist regime going to all lengths to curb freedom of speech & expression. Everyone with a cell phone has a voice and an opinion which cannot be managed or changed through use of force against own citizens," Durrani tweeted.

Recently, senior PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested by Sindh Police on charges of "fraud and issuing threats," reported Geo News. Zaidi was detained on suspicion of "fraud and sending threats," according to a First Information Report (FIR) that is on file with Geo News.

A city resident named Fazal Elahi had reported a matter to the Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station. The PTI leader's daughter, Sacha Ali Zaidi, said in a video statement that her father has served the country "with great integrity and honesty." "Pakistan has arrested him for standing up for sovereignty and respect of Pakistan. How can Pakistan prosper as a nation if those who stand up for it get arrested," she said, according to Geo News.

Notably, Ali Haider Zaidi was a former federal minister for maritime affairs. He is the President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)