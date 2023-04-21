Left Menu

Ten family members killed by gunmen in South Africa's Pietermaritzburg

The South African Ministry of Police said that unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and killed the family.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 19:22 IST
Police work at the scene of a deadly mass shooting near Pietermaritzburg (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Ten members of the same family, including seven men and three men, were killed by gunmen in the Pietermaritzburg region of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province of South Africa on Friday, CNN reported citing police. The South African Ministry of Police said unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and killed the family. The mayor of the area said they need to bolster the capacity of local police stations.

"According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family," CNN quoted the South African Ministry of Police as saying in a statement. Speaking to CNN, the National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said two suspects were arrested. She added that police has recovered three firearms from the suspects.

Athlenda Mathe said, "Two suspects (have been) arrested, one dead, another fled the scene. Police have launched a manhunt." South African Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with the top management team of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, will visit the site of the recent attack, as per the news report.

In July last year, 15 people were killed after a shooting at a bar in Soweto. Meanwhile, four people were killed in a separate shooting incident at a bar in Pietermaritzburg on the same evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

